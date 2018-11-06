Chapman continues to lead the way in judge’s race
[Updated Friday 10 a.m.]
Jennifer Chapman’s fluctuating and narrow lead over Lisl Miller for a seat on the Yamhill County Circuit Court bench stood at 130 votes, 18,547-18,417, in Wednesday morning unofficial results.
Those figures reflect all verified ballots turned into county ballot boxes.
County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said up to 2,000 ballots could still be counted, comprised of those sent to other counties and ones with signature issues.
“The constantly moving target is the ballots envelopes with signature issue,” Van Bergen said. “We’ve been receiving responses daily for those problems since we started mailing out correspondence a couple of weeks ago.”
He added, “As soon as we get the bulk of those out then we’ll get back to checking signatures on those ballots that came from other counties and work those ballots.”
Van Bergen said an update of results will like happen this afternoon, with additional updates likely on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week.
Chapman currently has 50.03 percent and Miller 49.68 percent of the vote. Miller said she felt the outcome would be close.
An automatic recount would be triggered if the candidates are within .20 percent of each other in final results.
Chapman serves as legal counsel for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Miller has been a county Deputy District Attorney for 15 years.
“I am impressed by the voter turnout and interest in the judicial race,” Chapman said Wednesday morning. “I am grateful for my supporters, and I have great respect for Mrs. Miller.”
Chapman did not want to comment further until the results became official or she and Miller have an opportunity to speak.
A short time later, Miller acknowledged the results were trending in Chapman’s favor, whom she planned to call.
“Jennifer ran a good campaign and was a tough competitor,” she said. “Her message that the bench needs the balance of a judge with civil court experience resonated with voters.”
Miller expressed her appreciation to her supporters and everyone who voted for her. She had never been involved with a campaign prior to this time, and said one has no idea what the experience is like unless you’ve been a candidate for office.
She said, if the results hold, she would not commit herself to seeking a judgeship again if the opportunity to run presents itself. Miller said she looks forward to continuing to work as a deputy district attorney, a job she loves.
“I am really lucky,” she said. “I have great co-workers and a great boss (District Attorney Brad Berry).”
Chapman held a 134-vote lead following the first count released, shortly after 8 p.m. Miller later cut into the lead, reducing the deficit to 77 votes. Chapman has since built the 130-vote lead.
Miller was victorious in the primary, 33.9 percent, 6,379 votes, to Chapman’s 24.6 percent, 4,619 votes, McMinnville defense attorneys Carol Fredrick, Mark Lawrence and Mark Pihl were the other candidates.
Leading up to Tuesday’s election, Chapman’s message to voters was three of the four judges in the county — John Collins, Cynthia Easterday and Ladd Wiles — are former prosecutors. Collins is a former district attorney. With a civil background, Chapman always maintained she would bring balance to the bench.
Chapman said the average citizen who finds himself in a courtroom setting is more likely to be there as the result of a civil rather than criminal matter.
Miller believes otherwise, countering the time judges spend on the bench is “weighted on criminal matters.” She said she reached out to the four judges who told her that 60 to 90 percent of the cases they hear are of criminal nature.
Chapman received the support of her Yamhill County Bar Association peers in the runup to the general election. She garnered 39 votes to 24 for Miller, who was the association’s choice leading up to the May primary.
Presiding Judge Ronald Stone will retire, effective Dec. 31, and either Chapman or Miller will be sworn in a short time later.
Editor Ossie Bladine contributed to this report.
Comments
Joel
This article would be much more helpful if you could also tell us how much of the vote is left to be counted.
Ossie Bladine
Joel, just updated the story with info regarding that. Ossie Bladine N-R Editor
Joel
Awesome! Thanks Ossie.
RKOrbison
Been 24 hours since the last update. One wonders why.
sbagwell
The remaining ballots were cast in other counties across the state by Yamhill County residents. It takes time to transmit ballots from potentially as many as 35 counties and process them for counting.
I think a margin of this magnitude is almost certain to hold up. When we know for sure, or get some interim counts, we'll let you know.
Steve
Joel
Very classy response from both Miller and Chapman.
One thing I really like about lawyers is that they can fight tooth and nail, hammer and claw and it's nothing personal.... when it's all over they go out to lunch together and are still friends with no hard feelings at all.
This race kind of reminds me of Svenson vs Casey last time around. If I remember right that one had Svenson winning by a razor thin margin and the final counting ended up taking 3 or 4 extra days too.
RKOrbison
Greatly appreciated Steve.
sbagwell
Here's a more precise and detailed explanation from Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen:
"It is premature for people to dispute how many ballots are left to count – but understandable. Few people know all of the different possibilities. For instance we have just shy of 1,500 in various states of signature discrepancies (from no signature at all to those that look like someone intentionally signed another person’s ballot envelope). Then, we have ballots come to us that reached an official drop box in another county before 8pm last night. So far we’ve only heard from about half of the counties with the number of Yamhill County Ballots they received. We should have all of those ballots in our building by Friday. This morning I picked up a stack from Clackamas County, a 1 foot mail tray from Washington County and at least that many from Multnomah County. I have not yet counted those but all told we have hundreds left to add to the total number of ballots that are now in our building that need to be worked."
Steve
Joel
I have a suggestion for some new rules:
1. You have to drop it in a box in your own county. If you can't do that, put it in the mail. If you can't do that...sorry, you don't get to vote.
2. You forge someone else's name, it's a felony and you go to jail.
Joel
Something just doesn't seem right about our county clerk driving all over Oregon picking up stacks of ballots that were dropped off in other counties. I'm sure he's an honorable man but good grief, that just doesn't sound very professional or secure.
What are you gonna tell the candidates in such a close race? "Well, sorry you lost by a few votes let me go out one more time and check in my car and see if maybe some ballots might have slid down between the seat and the console." Or "Let me call Baker County one more time so they can check in their basement and see if they've found any more of our Yamhill County votes." Sheesh.