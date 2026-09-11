Champions Run Saturday honors 9-11, local heroes

The See Ya Later Foundation will host its annual run and walk event to honor local first responders on Saturday, Sept. 12, starting at the Evergreen Lodge on the North American Aerospace Museum campus, 500 N.E. Capt. Michael King Smith Way.

Runners and walkers can choose from 5K and 10K events; children can take part in a half-mile run.

Check-in is at 7 a.m., opening ceremony is at 7:55 a.m. and the runs start at 8 a.m. The kids run at 8:45 a.m.

A kids’ area will be set up with activities. The McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will have information available and equipment on display.

Carmen Banke, who founded SYL in honor of her late son, Scott, said the event is designed to honor local first responders as well as the anniversary of 9/11.

Registration costs $35 ($15 for first responders and active-duty service members) for the 5K and 10K runs on a certified course or $5 for the kids’ run. A virtual option is available for $30.

Proceeds will be divided among first responder organizations and the SYL Foundation, which hosts activities and camps for children.

For more information, email info@seeyalater.org.