Chamber to host legislative forum April 7

State legislators will address constituents Tuesday, April 7, during a Legislative Town Hall hosted by the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce. The public event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Stillwater Event Center, Fifth and Irvine streets in McMinnville.

Admission is free, but registration is requested on the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

State Rep. Lucetta Elmer, State Rep. Anna Scharf and State Sen. Bruce Starr will speak. All are Republicans who represent the Yamhill County area in the Oregon State Legislature.

They will speak about the recent short legislative session and discuss decisions, priorities and policy issues that may affect businesses and communities.

Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions.