Challenged books will remain in Dayton classrooms

Comments
YamCoCan
Correction: This was Caralee Johnston, not Johnson, correct? And Commissioner Kit Johnston participated as well, did he not? After saying he would bring common sense leadership to YC, he's on board these anti-public education attacks.
tagup
These are High School students! …they are old enough to decide for themselves what to think!
Otis
No one should have the right to ban a book from the rest of us just because they don't like that book. Especially so from 18 year old high school students who are old enough to vote....and go to war.....but they can't read a certain book?
Bleepbloop
I know of another book, the best selling book ever, that "normalize the use” of foul language and contain descriptions of sexual situations, rape, suicide, child molestation and other abuse. It also talks about the size of male genitalia (Ezekiel 23:20 is just a classic) and daughters getting their fathers drunk so they can have sex with him (Genesis 19:35). I wonder if the wife of one of our county commissioners wants to get rid of the book I am referencing. I doubt it. Yet somehow liberals are considered the snowflakes and instigators of cancel culture.
BigfootLives
So why the heart burn? Parents have a right to challenge the schools and the teachers over what’s presented to their kids, even if one of the parents is an evil ‘commissioner’. The books were reviewed and they are staying. Nobody is banning books, but not all books are appropriate for school.
But I know for a fact that a lot of the schools still have the book Gender Queer in their libraries. This is one of the books that the libs clutch their pearls and call people book banners about. This is the graphic novel with the child porn. It’s online, I can quote some passages. Jeb might not like it, but he’ll, he supports the people who gave it to our children so maybe he needs to hear it.
Yamcocan, tagup, Otis, Bleep, are you ok with the book Gender Queer being in Yamhill County school libraries? Yes, or no.
Paul Daquilante
YamCoCan . . .
Caralee Johnston's name has been corrected.
Kit Johnson stood beside his wife as she addressed the Reconsideration Committee and the audience. If you consider that participating, then he was a participant.
Paul Daquilante/reporter
pudelmom
What are these book banners so afraid of? That their children might learn something about themselves? That they might accept who they are and not hate themselves for being who they are? Do indoctrination malcontents chortle with glee when a young person commits suicide after facing years of torment from supposedly religious persons?
This isn't 1900, 1950 or even 1970. We are living in a very different time. A time when every human being should be allowed to be WHO they are and not ridiculed, abused or be physically attacked for who they are (or the color of their skin).
Sadly, we in this country seem to be embracing the ideologies of 1930's Germany. Book bans, book burnings, racist, misogynistic and anti-semitic propaganda abound and the reality TV set are eating it up. Instead of educating their children, they prefer a closeted life of indoctrinated beliefs rather than an education toward critical thinking skills.
Enough already. We cannot afford to return to the darker ages of the human experience.
TroyProuty*
The great book ban.
In 1933 German students piled books and burned them. Who and what was indoctrinating who? We certainly know the answer to that one.
Pay close attention to "Their freedoms"
Why?
Because their freedoms include:
They don't want you to marry a person of the same gender.
They don't want you to have an abortion.
They want you to identify into their version of two genders.
They want you to not write certain books.
They want you to read only certain books.
They don't want your vote to count.
etc..etc..
It seems their idea of freedom is being allowed to manipulate and oppress others freedoms.
The problem is a couple of things. The 14th amendment, 1st amendment .. So our constitution.
Next is something I leaned about these people and movements:
When your there becomes a here, you obtain another there that still looks better. You can never obtain "There".
They won't stop.
Troy*
Caralee
Thank you to Paul and Starla for fair and accurate reporting in their updated article. I also recommend watching the recording of the Dayton School Board meeting from October 10th. Parents asking common sense questions about their minor child’s school curriculum is not book burning nor is it anti-public education.
Link to the school board meeting recording:
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/play/AGq6mxsT-Q0pxMTse7ebZfrueNUzsdk4QL0gBT7PEVplzUxxOVILsx2SLwDusjzGJH7eHcBORJZCseX9.DxIA59LOZFESKR3f?canPlayFromShare=true&from=share_recording_detail&continueMode=true&componentName=rec-play&originRequestUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Frec%2Fshare%2FxucXp6A25wFOXDS546ZHu5DVLA3i_VfY2wIgBSYvkJgMiP_KBiPIvIdfsQct5ME.3svyfI-TkyRRt2cG
jyerby@aclu-or.org
I'm the Director of Community Engagement with the ACLU of Oregon. Alongside, Parents Defending Schools and Libraries, we recently filed a public records request with the Canby School District seeking information about how they handle book challenges. We're also working with members of the Canby community. I'm really heartened to see so many comments supporting students access to information. I'd love to connect with anyone to talk about book bans or other issues of shared concern. You can reach me at jyerby@aclu-or.org. - Jackie Yerby
WO
You had me at "Five books that had been challenged by A parent". I'm sorry, what? This whole subject of a set of books being thrown into question is about ONE parent's beef? I don't care who they are or who they are married to - by complaining, this ONE parent (whom has no expertise or qualifications in the subject of education) has the capacity to influence and/or change what the children of the rest of the parents in a given school district can and cannot read in school? I'm sorry but that just doesn't seem legitimately fair - both to the parents and to the district educators.
BC
@ WO - You appear to be upset because it took only one parent to challenge books. How about one child challenging the name of a public school and viola - the school now has a new name. Or is that okay because it's a change you believe in?
It only takes one person to start a movement or motion. Is it right? Doesn't really matter if it's right or wrong because in the end, it simply "is".
WO
BC - not upset, just surprised - I guess I'm just not with the times - lol - just seems like a waste of tax payer dollars pursuing the concerns of just a single person. If a sizeable group of people had gotten together and requested these changes then it would seem like the request would have more merit in basis.
But one person? Seems like government employees would then be spending a lot of time (and thus taxpayer dollars) pursuing each individual's "whims" of the moment that may statistically result in going nowhere. Glad I'm not in that situation.
Hats off to the obviously very patient staff members of various government entities that have to deal with these situations on a regular basis.