Caution urged as packed ice slow to melt

Snow and ice from a five-day cold snap were slow to melt on Wednesday, leading to several school districts canceling classes on Thursday, or starting on a two-hour delay.

Newberg and Sheridan closed, while Amity, Dayton and Carlton were on a two-hour delay. Chemeketa Community College delayed its opening. Head Start canceled its toddler classes but held preschool. Willamette ESD campuses were closed on Thursday.

County Emergency Manager Brian Young said the county was fortunate in seeing only a handful of crashes during the storms, categorizing them as “nothing too serious.”

With packed snow and ice melting however, Young said drivers should be cautious of pooling water and potential icy spots remaining on roadways. Homeowners should also be alert to potential water damage if snow and ice are melting along foundations and gutters, and doesn’t have a place to drain, he said.

There is a chance of more freezing rain in the early hours of Friday morning. The forecast calls for rain throughout the remainder of the week and well into next week.