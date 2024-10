Catherine G. Burdett 1936 - 2024

Catherine G. Burdett loved and was loved by her family, friends, and community.

She is survived by a daughter; a son; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Cathy enjoyed gardening, reading, American history, and spending time with her family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Baker Creek Community Church.