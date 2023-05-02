Caroleen Lily Kelly (Grein) 1939 - 2024

Caroleen Kelly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 84 years old. Caroleen was the daughter of Henry J. Grein and Lily Elisa Grein (Vestweber). She was the youngest of eight siblings.

She was born and raised in Rost Township, Jackson County, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she trained as an aviation flight attendant. This is where she met her husband, Fred. They were married in May of 1959. She was a dedicated and selfless Navy wife and mother. Together they raised their three sons, traveling wherever the Navy sent them. She volunteered as a teacher's

aide and also taught Sunday school. She volunteered as a den mother for the Boy Scouts and often hosted and organized many different functions for their troop.

After her husband Fred retired from the Navy, they settled in McMinnville, Oregon. She partnered with her husband and managed their insurance office. She also worked as a secretary at Linfield College.

She developed a pragmatic approach to life at an early age while growing up on the family farm. Her life's path was one of deep faith in Jesus Christ, which helped her get through many difficult times with grace. Her deep love for her family was surpassed only by her immense love and abiding faith in God. She had a beautiful soul and always put the needs of others before her own.

The best way to describe the love she had for her family and others can be found in the book of 1 Corinthians 13:4-5: “Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud, it does not dishonor others, it is not self seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred (a 64-year marriage); her three sons, Blake Kelly (Jane), Shawn, and Kevin; three grandchildren, Cary, Katie, and Sedona; her siblings, Iona Gehrls and Melvin Grein; and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings Arnold, Earl, Vernon, Dale, and Pearl.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Heart Association in Caroleen's name.

