Carole Joy Brudevold 1945 - 2025

Dearly beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carole Joy Brudevold passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.



Carole was born September 5, 1945, to Russell and Hilda West in Ida Grove, Iowa. She was the youngest of 10 siblings growing up on the family farm. Graduating from high school in 1963, she received a B.A. degree from Morningside University. For several years, she taught high school English in Atlanta, Iowa. In 1968, she married Duane Brudevold. They lived in various locations, including Enid, Oklahoma, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Aberdeen, South Dakota, Ridgefield, Washington, Hermiston, Oregon, and currently resided in McMinnville, Oregon. Carole worked for 18 years at SEH America in Vancouver, Washington, as an HR professional and a Certified Payroll Professional. Following a move to Hermiston, she worked as an ESL classroom assistant until retirement.



She is survived by her husband, Duane; and their two daughters, Kari and husband, Matt Studer, and Kirsten and husband, Brian Nichols; in addition to two granddaughters; and four grandsons.



Carole was, at heart, a small-town girl who made friends wherever she went. She never missed a parade, community festival, or thrift store. She was always exploring, finding something interesting wherever she went. Modest with herself and generous with others, Carole always had time for her friends and family. Carole lived with quiet faith and bright laughter. Her home was a peaceful sanctuary where the chocolate chip cookies never ran out. She took immense pleasure in the beauty of local artist studios, breakfast in her garden, and her grandchildren’s smiles.



Carole was our rock, our heart, and our guiding star. Her physical presence will be missed but her love is with us forever.