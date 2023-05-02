Carol Lee Stephenson (Lowe) 1947 - 2023

Carol Stephenson (Lowe), 76, of St. Helena, California, (born in Newberg, Oregon), passed away July 1, 2023. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Jack; and her sisters, Inid, Billy and LaRae. She is survived by her son, Wyatt Stephenson, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, of Napa, California; grandchildren, Michael (Hannah) and Matthew; Carol's brothers, Steve, Don and Kelvin Lowe; Jack's sisters, Ramona Webster and Wanda Hudspeth; and all her nieces and nephews.



Gravesite service is at 10 a.m., July 28, 2023, at St. Helena Cemetery, 2461 Spring St., St. Helena, California 94574. She will lay to rest with her husband.



A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at 2376 Alice St., Napa, California 94558.