Carol Larson 1956 - 2023

Carol Larson passed peacefully on February 24, 2023, after a four-year struggle with multiple system atrophy.

She preferred an uncomplicated life with home, rockhounding trips, and the great outdoors in general being big on her bucket list.

She had friends from childhood and many more from her 14 years as "fishmonger" in the

deli at Winco.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Chris and Jacob Linder; sisters, Phyllis of Keizer, and Janet of Salem; and six grandkids.

A gathering of remembrance is planned for late March at Restlawn Cemetery west of Salem.