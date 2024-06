Carol Ann Roy 1939 - 2024

Carol Ann Roy passed away June 17, 2024, at the age of 84. A viewing will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be held, day and time pending. For updated information, and to leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.