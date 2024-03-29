Carlton working on another sewer main break

Carlton Public Works crews are working to repair a sewer main break near 714 E. Main St., the Hawn Creek Pump Station.

Traffic was reduced to one lane over the Hawn Creek Bridge for several hours after the break was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The cause has not yet been determined, city officials said.

Because of the break, the city is asking the public to avoid the area as well as Hawn Creek itself.

Much of Carlton's sewer lines are 70 to 100 years old. The city recently received word it will get a $500,000 federal grant during the 2024 fiscal year to help in its efforts to address aging infrastruture problems.

For more information, call 503-852-3104.