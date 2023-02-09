By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • February 9, 2023 Tweet

Carlton store clerk charged with aggravated theft

A former clerk at the Main Street Market & Deli in Carlton faces charges alleging she stole about $50,000 from the business during her 11-month span of employment, according to Carlton Police Chief Kevin Martinez.

Aubrie Jo Ivie, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 8, by Carlton Police. She was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 1, by a Yamhill County Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and one count each of first-degree aggravated theft, a Class B felony, and second-degree theft, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ivie was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail but is no longer in custody.

She has not been employed at the business for a considerable length of time, Assistant Manager Techera Walker said.

Carlton Police, with assistance from the Oregon State Police and Oregon Lottery, began investigating the theft of money from the market last May.

“About $25,000 was related to the theft of lottery tickets and the winnings from those tickets,” Martinez said. “We were able to track down where the tickets were cashed and obtained video footage that proved instrumental to the investigation.”

He said the State Police assists with all investigations involving lottery crimes.