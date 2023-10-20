Carlton Police utilize enforcement grant funds

The Carlton Police Department has used Oregon Impact and Oregon Department of Transportation grant funding for distracted driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, seatbelt and speed enforcement.

Most recently, the department deployed officers throughout September for the purpose of seat belt enforcement.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts are the single most effective safety technology in the history of the automobile. An NHTSA study of lives saved by vehicle technologies found that, between 1960 and 2012, seat belts saved more lives —329,715 — than all other vehicle technologies combined, including air bags, energy-absorbing steering assemblies and electronic stability control.

For more information about the importance of seat belts, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.

The department released these statistics for each of the four enforcement categories between October 2022 and September 2023.

* Distracted driving: citations, 32; warnings, 65; arrests, 0; patrol hours, 54; stops, 58.

* DUII: Citations, 18; warnings, 53; arrests, 2; patrol hours, 40.25; stops, 47.

* Seatbelt enforcement: citations, 53; warnings, 80; arrests, 0; patrol hours, 64.75; stops, 93.

* Speed enforcement: citations, 41; warnings, 80; arrests, 1; patrol hours, 53.25; stops, 76.