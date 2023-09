Carlton plans water line flush

The flush will start at 8 a.m. and could last until 4 p.m. Water pressure may decrease during the flush at homes on Panther Creek Road, Sweetwater Lane, Old Wagon Road, Rex Brown Road, Homestead Lane, Shelton Road and Meadow Lake Road.

City officials said the city needs to flush the lines to ensure adequate water flow and clean water in the future.

For more information, call city hall, at 503-852-7575, or go to the website at ci.carlton.or.us.