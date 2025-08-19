Carlton PD continues seat belt enforcement

The Carlton Police Department continues seat belt enforcement patrol in August thanks to a grant from Oregon Impact and Oregon Department of Transportation.

CPD officers will be deployed throughout the month on high visibility patrols for the sole purpose of seat belt enforcement.

Sergeant Jake Blair urges citizens to help keep themselves safe by using their seat belts when driving.

In the month of July, CPD officers were deployed for high visibility speed enforcement patrols, which were also paid for by a grant from Oregon Impact and ODOT.

In July CPD issued 24 citations and 13 warnings for a variety of traffic violations. Speed violations patrols will continue throughout 2025.

The grant provides funding for high visibility enforcement which consists of extra time on the streets enforcing speed laws and is meant to deter people from exceeding speed limits.