Carlton open house looks at future

The Envision Carlton event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in the fire hall, 343 E. Roosevelt St.

Envision Carlton is a community engagement process planning for the future. It started with a new 20-year comprehensive plan update and now is looking at updating the development code.

At Monday’s open house, participants can comment on permitting a variety of housing types, simplifying downtown design standards, updating agricultural holding zones, clarifying public improvement requirements, setting parking standards and guidelines for trees, open spaces and riparian corridors.

For more information, call 503-852-7575.