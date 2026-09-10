Carlton Crush features grape stomping contest

Competitors will get up close and personal with wine grapes Saturday during the annual Carlton Crush festival.

Crush, in its second year back after a two-year hiatus, will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in Carlton’s Ladd Park, located in the center of downtown. Grape-stomping competitions will run during the afternoon, starting with a free Kids’ Grape Stomp.

Spectators can enjoy watching the teams stomp fresh grapes in large tubs, trying to create the heaviest bucket of juice and crushed grape.

The Carlton Business Association sponsors the family-friendly festival as its largest fundraiser of the year. Half the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

This year’s event will feature a variety of other activities, including live music, miniature golf and face painting. Food and wine booths will join other vendors in the park.

Admission is free.

Entering the stomping competition costs $200 per team for adults. Teams of three or four can sign up to crush grapes by going to www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush.