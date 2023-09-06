Carlton Crush canceled to make way for Cycle Oregon

Cycle Oregon started 33 years ago and has covered routes all over the state. This will be Cycle Oregon’s final seven-day ride, although events will continue with shorter rides in coming years.

People’s interests and schedules have changed over the years, and fewer riders can devote an entire week to a ride, according to spokesman Ryan Barnett.

Another change in recent years has been the addition of power-assisted e-Bikes that make Cycle Oregon events enjoyable for more people, Barnett noted.

In addition to food and other equipment organizers provide, there will be charging stations for the electric bikes.

Because of Cycle Oregon, Carlton will be busier than usual this weekend. However, it always is hopping in early September, since the Carlton Crush event usually happens on the second weekend of the month.

This year, Crush was canceled to allow the community to concentrate on hosting Cycle Oregon.