Carlton council to set gas station hearing pending appeal

The News-Register staff

The applicant for a controversial gas station and convenience store proposal in Carlton has yet to appeal the planning commission’s Oct. 22 denial, but the city council plans to set a hearing date in anticipation.

JIPR LLC, owned by local businessman Birpal “Paul” Johal has until 4 p.m., Nov. 7, to file an appeal with the city to force a second round of public hearings for his proposed development on East Main Street.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 4, meeting, the council will consider potential dates for an appeal hearing if needed: Dec. 8, 9 or 11.

Also at the meeting, councilors will:

N Vote to finalize approval of a new Transportation System Plan, following acceptance of a first reading at the Oct. 7 meeting.

N Consider how to proceed with plans to update the city’s Housing Capacity Analysis and Buildable Lands Inventory after news that a grant application to fund the work has been denied. The Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) did not award Carlton a housing planning assistance grant “due to high demand and limited statewide funding,” according to a staff report.

Staff said options for next steps include wait for additional DLCD funding rounds, seek alternate state or federal grants, or evaluate partnerships with the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments.

N Review a summary of land bills passed during the 2025 Oregon legislative session.

N Hear a report from Yamhill Carlton School District Superintendent Clint Raever.