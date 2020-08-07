Carlton council to discuss vote on Highway 47

Carlton City Council will hold a special meeting tonight to take care of several items left over from the Aug. 4 meeting.

During the Zoom session, the council will discuss having voters choose whether to ask ODOT to reroute Highway 47 through town; ending the buy local program that gave residents a discount on water bills for purchasing from Carlton merchants; and awarding COVID-19 emergency business assistance grant application.

The city council in April voted to ask ODOT to reroute Highway 47 up Pine Street and onto Monroe, rather than continuing the current route through downtown. Now the council is considering putting the issue to a vote in the Nov. 3 election. The vote would not obligate ODOT to either project, however.

The state originally planned to rebuild the portion of 47 that serves as East Main Street downtown in 2022-23. After many residents objected — and many others favored leaving the highway as is — the council agreed to ask for a reroute.

The project is currently on hold while ODOT studies options, including the potential of building a truck bypass on Westside Road. ODOT officials have said a truck bypass would be prohibitively expensive and take many years, if it is every considered.

Tuesday's council meeting will start at 7 p.m. For directions to the online session, go to the city website, at ci.carlton.or.us.