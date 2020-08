Carl "Fuzzy" Webb

A private family burial service for Carl "Fuzzy" Webb will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, in the Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery. The Honor Guard will be present and perform a ceremony immediately afterward.

We invite extended family and friends to join us by car, circling the cemetery to share this moment of honor. Following, we hope to give a social distanced wave, chat and virtual hug to all attending.