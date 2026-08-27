Caregiver support group forming in Sheridan

A Sheridan woman is seeking to form a monthly support group as a resource for fellow caregivers.

“As a caregiver living in Sheridan, I know there are not a lot of resources,” said Julianna “Jewelz” Allen, who takes care of her husband, Jeff.

Allen has been coordinating with other local caregivers to form a monthly group to uplift, educate and provide resources. The group is open to all but will meet only in the West Valley.

“Creating a support system of caregivers, that’s the goal,” she said. “As a caregiver you have to do a lot of research.”

Allen hopes that by connecting caregivers they can share resources and reach out to other professionals and possible guest speakers.

Currently, organizers are trying to find a consistent place to meet.

Although Allen is on the Sheridan City Council, the support group is not sponsored by the city, she said.

Anyone interested can contact Allen at 832-585-4768 — text preferred — or email jewelzjava@gmail.com.