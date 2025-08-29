Care facility employee pleads guilty to stealing from patients

Jeanette Lynn Collins, 58, of Lafayette pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree mistreatment on Tuesday, Aug. 26, in connection to stealing debit cards from elderly patients.

Collins was indicted on six felony charges and five misdemeanors related to the alleged theft and use of debit cards owned by patients at Life Care Center of McMinnville, where Collins worked.

According to probable cause statements by McMinnville Police officers, two victims reported fraudulent use of their debit cards in late June and early July 2025. Purchases were made with the cards at Walmart stores in McMinnville and Molalla. Officers obtained video footage from the store of the purchases being made, and the victims later identified the woman as Collins.

Officer Mark Hager stated in the probable cause that Collins admitted taking the cards in both cases before being arrested: “I asked Jeanette why she used the card, and she stated because she was broke.”

Collins was arrested July 15 at her home.

Collins was remanded to the Yamhill County Jail for 60 days of jail time.