Car, motorcycle collision reported on Highway 18 near Dayton

Update, 4:40 p.m.: The highway has been re-opened in both directions.

DAYTON -- Medics are heading to the scene of a reported car vs. motorcycle collision on Highway 18 at Ash Road.

The highway is being closed; drivers will need to find alternate routes until authorities can get traffic controls in place to reopen a lane.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're in the area, and expect delays.