Car damages Planning Department building

The Yamhill County Planning Department building, 525 N.E. Fourth St., that was damaged when a vehicle slammed into the structure on Wednesday, June 14, is still waiting to be repaired.

An 80-year-old unidentified male driver was attempting to park in the lot when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, according to McMinnville Police Capt. Scott Fessler. The vehicle went over the curb in the parking space, hit the building and broke out a large window and a portion of the wall.

The driver was not injured, and no one inside the building was injured, Fessler said.

Planning is working out of a temporary building at the present time.

“We’re still working with insurance adjusters,” County Administrator Ken Huffer said. “We’re looking at the most cost effective means to get that fixed temporarily while we’re still deciding on the eventual fate of that building.”