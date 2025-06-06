Caps and gowns abound

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##On the day before graduation, McMinnville High School senior Tanner Leikam high-fives fourth-grader Olivia Libonati during the annual parade of graduates at Newby Elementary School. He’s joined by fellow senior Metolius Halloran-Steiner and 75 classmates. Newby students lined the halls, waving handmade signs and cheering, “Let’s go Grizzlies!” and “Grizz-LIES! Grizz-LIES!” In a tradition that began in 2013, Mac High seniors visit their former elementary schools to inspire younger students to look ahead to their own graduations.

McMinnville High School will graduate more than 500 students at 7 p.m. tonight in Wortman Stadium on the school campus. Tickets are required.

Newberg High also will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. tonight in its stadium.

On Saturday, Dayton High School will kick things off with graduation at 11 a.m. on its football field. Amity High will follow at 1 p.m. in its stadium, and Sheridan High will begin ceremonies at 2 p.m. on its football field.

Yamhill Carlton High School’s graduation will start at 5 p.m. on the high school field in Yamhill.

Willamina’s Class of 2025 graduated in ceremonies held May 31.