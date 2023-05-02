Candidate profile: Neyssa Hays

Neyssa Hays said nature is part of her career and education, and she is running for Yamhill County Commissioner on a platform of supporting agriculture and natural resource industries, which she calls the backbone of the local economy.

A lifelong county resident, Hays is the co-founder and finance director for Outdoor Education Adventures, a nonprofit delivering environmental education programs. She studied biology at Oregon State and Portland State universities and chairs the Yamhill County Parks Advisory Board, on which she has served for 10 years.

OEA is one of the few users of Metsker Park, which the county plans to slowly open to the public. Hays told the News-Register she supports the plan and that opening the park is the only way to secure grant funding necessary for maintenance and repairs.

“It needs help; that place needs help,” she said.

She criticized the firing of a grant writer and said the county is inefficient in identifying and applying for state and federal funding. The commissioners’ personnel decision resulted in more work for staff and many missed opportunities, she said. “Sheriff’s captains are writing grant applications instead of doing their full job.”

She is critical of recent appointments to county boards and committees, citing the planning commission she says was stacked with donors and loyalists of Commissioners Mary Starrett and Kit Johnson and former Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer.

Three years ago, the Parks board interviewed and recommended candidates, but commissioners rejected those nominations in favor of others, she said.

“Those people, their backgrounds show that they are the friends and family members and close allies of the Board of Commissioners,” she said. “So, we were angry, but we were more angry because they just didn’t have the qualifications that we were looking for.”

The new members have somewhat assimilated and disagreements now largely center on methods rather than goals, Hays said. The group has been able to move along several projects, including a recently completed parks system plan.

A proponent of the Yamhelas Westsider trail, Hays told the News-Register that selling portions of the 15-mile corridor to private landowners would be short-sighted.

“Selling assets is what you do when you’re desperate, because you can’t get them back once you’ve sold them,” she said.

Even if a trail isn’t developed, the county should retain the land for possible future needs, such as utility placement. “I think the point is holding onto to it for future generations,” she said.

Asked about the balance of preserving rural character and allowing growth, Hays said the county should focus more on promoting industrial and commercial endeavors to avoid small cities becoming bedroom communities.

“We have not been working very hard on growing the businesses that are here ... so that they can employ the people who already live here,” she said.

Hays supports college or vocational pathways and said the county should further support area high schools’ trade programs.

“Our high schoolers graduate and they’re not ready to go work in the businesses that exist,” she said. “I think that that’s a real missed opportunity that we should be taking advantage of.”

The trend toward bedroom communities leads to more traffic, she said, and while tourism adds to the economy, it shouldn’t be the only option. “In order to have a stable economy you need to have a very diverse economy.”

Hays supports the recent passage of a state bill that creates a farm store permit for land zoned exclusive farm use but worries big spenders will take advantage of the legislation.

“My concern with the way that that bill was written is that you could have a 300-acre farm and as long as you farm 80 acres of it, the rest of it could be a playground,” she said.

A wealthy investor could purchase a large property under the auspice of farming and turn most of it into a tourist destination. “With anything you can have too much,” she said of tourism offerings.

She agreed the fairgrounds needs a lot of work and likely a new eventual home but cautioned against selling the land before a plan is fully developed.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to us having a new facility … somewhere, I just think that selling the old one before you have really solid plans … (is) putting the cart before the horse,” she said, adding it would be devastating for 4h youths to not be able to show and sell livestock because there was no fair during a transition period.