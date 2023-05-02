Candidate profile: Jason Fields

Board of Commissioners candidate Jason Fields has big plans for Yamhill County, including a new park and amphitheater, but preserving the current way of life is the core of his campaign.

“Most people want the best for their family, they want their families to do well, they want to be able to raise them here and they’re hoping their kids won’t move away when they get older because they can’t afford to live here. That is what I want to protect,” Fields told the News-Register.

“I want to make Yamhill County safe, affordable and thriving, that’s what I want to do.”

A small business owner and member of the county’s budget committee and Chehalem Park & Recreation District Board — and longtime country music singer — Fields said running for office is his way of giving back to the community. Yamhill County is more affordable than surrounding counties, he said: “I want to keep it that way.”

Fields grew up in Portland and graduated from Rex Putnam High School. After a career in selling commercial printing, he went into business for himself. He works as an independent contractor selling tow trucks and has developed a business of manufacturing and selling custom parts for Volkswagens — an image used on his campaign materials.

He wants to build an amphitheater along with a relocated fairgrounds to generate revenue for the county. He said the county could sell the current fairgrounds to private developers for housing, conduct a land swap with Dayton for a new site and use grants and private investors along with the land proceeds to construct an amphitheater.

“I want to build an amphitheater here in Yamhill County, something that is owned and operated by the residents of Yamhill County, so that all the profits that come in ... can be used to help pay for the services Yamhill County provides,” he said.

Another idea is to convert a former Newberg landfill to a biking park with storage for Sheriff’s Office boats. The county could lease the property for $1, and a private company has already said they will design and infill the park for free in exchange for accepting dirt, Fields said.

The CPRD is currently considering the option, he added.

Other ideas include developing parkland into campgrounds to generate revenue and making changes to have proceeds from traffic tickets remain in the county, rather than going to the state.

Growth was a term used repeatedly by Fields. The county should continue to allow commercial growth, such as wineries in rural areas, and cities need to incorporate more industrial land to keep jobs local he said.

“I intend to be a growth commissioner,” he said. “I believe if you are not growing, you are dying, and we’ve got to do what we can to bring people to Yamhill County and spend their money.”

On the controversial Yamhelas Westsider trail, Fields said he would love to see such a trail and appreciates the community’s passion on the topic, but he believes it as currently conceived has no chance of passing state legal tests.

“It won’t pass land use, okay, it is what it is,” he said.

He said he has knocked on 10,000 doors to discuss campaign issues, and only a handful of people asked about the future of the trail.

“You know what people are interested in? ‘Why can’t my sixth grader read?’ ‘How come my twin girls, how come they can’t add?’ They talk about moving out of Yamhill County (because) people can’t afford to live here. We’ve got senior citizens skipping meals because they can’t afford gasoline, they can’t afford their rent, they can’t afford their prescription drugs,” he said.

Residents in Lafayette and Carlton struggle with electric prices, those in Newberg and McMinnville say they can’t handle another bond measure and Sheridan residents struggle in a food desert, he said.

To help alleviate those issues, Fields pledged to not raise taxes or introduce any new ones.

“No such thing as a tax that doesn’t hurt somebody,” he said.