Campos trial dates reset

Cheryl Campos, accused of stealing around $170,000 from the Greater Yamhill County Veterans of Foreign Wars nonprofit, waived her right to a speedy trial last week. A four-day trial was rescheduled for Jan. 27-30, 2025.

Campos’ defense attorney, Jeffrey Jorgensen, told the court they are still trying to retain experts to help review the financials related to the case.

There was no objection from the state or someone representing the alleged victims.