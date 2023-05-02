Camas journal accepts entries

Linfield University’s literary journal Camas seeks submissions from Yamhill County residents, in addition to those from the student body.

Up to 10 pages of poetry writing may be submitted. For non-fiction and fiction, submit multiple pieces up to 5,000 words each. Editors said works of 3,000 or fewer words are encouraged.

In addition, up to five pieces of any art media may be submitted.

The deadline is March 16.

For details, go to camasliterary.site. Writers and artists create an account with Submittable. Camas is funded by Linfield University and the Lacroute Initiative