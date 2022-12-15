By News-Register staff • 

Businessman, sports supporter Ron Davison dies

Comments

McShane

I know of no better supporter of young people than Ron Davison. He meant so much to me and our Amity Community. He believed in hard work, the power of an education, helping young people and supporting his community! I will miss my visits and all I learned from a great friend. Reg McShane

WRC

Ron will be truly missed. He was a great supporter of our community and local businesses. It was a pleasure knowing Ron and his family. May his family and friends know that the community wishes all peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

