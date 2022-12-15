Businessman, sports supporter Ron Davison dies

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
McShane
I know of no better supporter of young people than Ron Davison. He meant so much to me and our Amity Community. He believed in hard work, the power of an education, helping young people and supporting his community! I will miss my visits and all I learned from a great friend. Reg McShane
WRC
Ron will be truly missed. He was a great supporter of our community and local businesses. It was a pleasure knowing Ron and his family. May his family and friends know that the community wishes all peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.