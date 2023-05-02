Business leaders call for more workers, housing in forum

Reports from a recent community forum concluded the city of McMinnville is a good partner for local businesses but could do more to retain and recognize them.

McMinnville Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Patty Herzog shared results from a February business climate event with members of the McMinnville Economic Vitality Leadership Council, held at the Evergreen museum campus.

A collection of employers, business leaders and economic development partners attended the forum and expressed their view of the city’s relationship with the business community. Discussions were held at each table about what is working and what can be improved, and the results were discussed with the larger group at the forum’s conclusion.

The city needs more workers and places for them to live, more commercial and industrial space and shorter planning and permitting timelines to complete projects, respondents said.

Worker availability was the most frequently cited concern. Employers said it’s difficult to recruit and retain skilled employees, citing a limited pool of applicants and the challenge in finding people who have the skills needed and can afford to live in McMinnville, according to Herzog.

The city’s high rent prices contribute directly to that, and it is no different for commercial and industrial spaces, where employers complained rent rates are higher than in other Oregon communities.

Lengthy timelines for permitting, navigating planning code requirements and bottleneck review processes were cited as issues that delay projects and add costs.

On a positive note, respondents stated the city collaborates well and has staff available to answer questions. They cited strong community engagement and resident support for small local businesses, according to Herzog.

“Overall, McMinnville is viewed as a vibrant destination with a diverse business base, strong civic engagement, and cooperative efforts to address priorities such as access to capital, housing, and continued economic development,” she said in a report.

To improve the climate, respondents suggested more efforts to develop talent, streamlined review processes and support for entrepreneurs.

MEVLC member and City Councilor Chris Chenoweth said lowering city fees for projects was also frequently discussed in the report.

“Cost was a consistent message through all of the notes I read,” he said, specifically citing System Development Charges.

Several suggestions — such as creating a centralized listing of businesses — are already underway by the MEVLC. The city’s business think tank created a subcommittee to establish a business concierge service.

MEVLC members were pleased with the forum results and decided to make the event an annual affair. It also agreed more funding would need to be identified to cover food costs for a future forum.

“Everybody seemed to enjoy this and thought it was a good thing,” Herzog concluded.