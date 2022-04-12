Business groups raise concerns on city fee increases

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
NO! NO! NO! NO more rate increases! The city needs to be just like other responsible businesses and individual households. Cut expenses to get within budget.
Don Dix
This a typical case of government's relentless pursuit of the dollar, which seems to be accomplished using any means necessary. Where does it stop?
Joel R
No more "revenue enhancements" to borrow the terminology our lovely mayor likes to use when referring to these schemes.
Easy solution: cut your spending.
BigfootLives
...to support general fund core services including police, fire, library, parks and recreation,...
But 'general fund' also means, spend it on whatever we want to.