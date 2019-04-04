By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Business community plans to confront council on homeless issues

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Coco

Glad I read this. I like to know what my community businesses think about homelessness. Jim Schlotfeldt, I and a dozen other people will be severing ties with First Federal Savings & Loan.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable