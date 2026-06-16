Burning banned starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, June 16, backyard, recreational and agricultural burning is banned as the weather heats up and Oregon enters the summer dry season.

The ban includes fire pits, yard debris fires, field burning, campfires and any type of open burning.

Barbecues are still allowed using either charcoal, wood chips or gas. When disposing of charcoal briquettes, users should palced the coals into covered, metal containers that are stored away from combustible materials; the ashes should be soaked in water for several days to ensure they are not dangerous.

The ban also does not include outdoor cooking or warming fires, but they must be confined to allowed areas and must be small — no more than 3 feet across and 2 feet high. They must be in a safe location, away from vegetation, fences, buildings and any combustible material.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is making extra efforts to warn people that fireworks are not allowed on state and federal forest land and private land protected by the ODF. They also warn smokers to completely extinguish cigarettes before disposing them — and to dispose of them in fire-safe containers.

People who violate burns ban can be fined.

For more information on how you can help prevent wildfires, visit keeporegongreen.org.