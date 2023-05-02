Bulldogs come home to give Buczynski a send off

Longtime Willamina coach retires after 42 years

After 42 years of coaching multiple sports at Willamina High School, Jerry Buczynski is retiring.

At the Tuesday home game against Scio, community members and former athletes showed up for Buczynski to celebrate his career.

Alumni that played for Buczynski in the 1980s and 1990s from near and far returned to Willamina High and donned commemorative pins that said “play for Jerry.” Even the varsity boys basketball team came out in warm-up shirts that stated “Jerry’s l42t game,” highlighting his 42 years of coaching and his final night of coaching.

For the occasion, Buczynski wore a tie depicting a basketball court.

“You’ve shown us all that sports are more than just games,” said Kate Thomas, former player for Buczynski and current JV2 boys basketball assistant coach. “They’re lessons to help us in life, perseverance, work ethic and character. The time and energy you have invested in this community and every player is immeasurable.”

Buczynski has coached several sports at Willamina at the high school and middle school level. He stepped in as the JV boys basketball coach before coaching the middle school program for 15 years. He was an assistant football coach for seven year and head softball coach for two. He then moved to coaching a community volleyball team for four years and then the varsity volleyball program for another four years.

For the past 10 years, Buczynski has coached the boys JV basketball team at the high school.

He has been a positive influence for generations of Bulldog athletes throughout his tenure.

“He coached my dad in high school, me in middle school and now is coaching my little brother,” Thomas said.

“If you asked any of his players, they didn’t just learn their game from coach Buczynski. They learned life lessons. They’ll remember the words of wisdom, his passion and his classic sayings,” she said.

Buczynski was overwhelmed with emotion as he was brought to center court and honored before the boys basketball game. Many current students, players and the varsity boys team took note of the emotions and rushed to him. Several young players embraced him and encouraged him.

After his recognition, all athletes that had played for Buczynski were invited to stand. Many of the alumni went to court and Buczynski was encircled by the many men and women he had coached over the years.

He embraced and spoke with as many people as he could, seeing all the lives he had touched in his time coaching.