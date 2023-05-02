Bulldog wrestling duo signs with SWOCC

Brewer, Huston excited to face challenges at collegiate level

Recent Willamina High School graduates Zoe Brewer and Devin Huston have committed to wrestle for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and will be Lakers this fall.

Brewer was a trailblazer for the Willamina’s girls wrestling program, becoming the program’s first state champion, two-time state champion, Triple Crown winner (when she won all three wrestling style state championships her senior year) and All-American, winning the Reno Worlds Championship.

Brewer was the first Triple Crown and wrestling All-American from WHS since 2006.

Huston was the 3A runner-up for the 150-weight class and finished his senior year with a 48-9 record. He also became a three-time state placer for Oregon Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco Roman during the April championships in Newberg.

Huston is excited for his future and considers wrestling at SWOCC a stepping stone for his dream to be a mixed martial arts fighter.

Brewer decided to start her college wrestling career at a community college and found SWOCC the perfect fit.

“Then I went to visit and saw how pretty it was,” she said.

Brewer is most excited to be part of a whole woman lineup, as she has never been on a team with a full female roster.

“I think I’ll be wrestling at 110 pounds,” she said, adding she does not want to cut too much weight before fall.

Her goal is to reach All-American status again.

Brewer is currently competing for Team Oregon in the National Duals in Indiana, which started Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Huston’s major reason for choosing SWOCC was the “stout lineup of new recruits.”

“I’m excited to wrestle with the best-of-the-best kids in Oregon,” he said. He is also eagerly excited to be exposed to different wrestling styles.

Visiting the campus and having an instant connection with Head Coach Mike Ritchey was a huge motivator for Huston.

Growing up, Huston expected to go into the trades after high school. But after he took third in state his junior year and his coaches and peers saw his potential, he started to consider a different path.

“I thought, I could do something with this,” he said after seeing his junior year success. “I put the work in on the offseason.”

The hard work paid off when he finished in second place at 3A state.

Huston knows going into college he will not be the No. 1 guy in his weight class and will have to hit the grindstone. He expects to be third string to start, but is excited to get into the collegiate atmosphere and do what he does best, work.

He knows it will take hours of blood and sweat, but he also aims to be an All-American in his second year before starting a career as a fighter.

Huston wrestled at the 150-weight class in high school, but expects to be at 141-pounds in college, as he does not expect to gain too much more muscle this summer.

As a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Huston will have his school paid for and can focus on academics and competing.

Willamina head wrestling coach Ariah Fasana said SWOCC will be a great place for both athletes, as past Bulldogs alumni have succeeded there as well.

“They put in as much time or more than anybody,” Fasana said. Throughout their senior years, both wrestlers traveled around the region with Fasana and the wrestling club to train with others.

Fasana is confident that Brewer and Huston will transition to the college level seamlessly.

“College wasn’t one of his options until a few months ago, he was uninterested, but having the opportunity to keep wrestling got him there,” Fasana said of Huston. “Academically he is intelligent, but doesn’t like school.”

Fasana believes the biggest advantage for going to SOCC is the proximity to home.

“They have both been a pleasure to coach and are some of the funniest kids I’ve had in the wrestling room,” he said. “It’s been an honor to be part of their wrestling story.”

Brewer praised WHS coaches Fasana, Barry Wilson and Tyler Heidt for helping her achieve so much.

“Tyler was the best girls coach I’ve ever had,” she said. “I wish he had coached me sooner.”

“Fasana really changed me,” Huston said. “I was a pudgy skater kid with no goals freshman year.”

“I came into the Willamina wrestling room and he shaped me into the man I am today. He taught me lessons on and off the mat,” he said. “Barry taught me different lessons and pushed me.”

“I love those guys. I have high respect for them and will be forever grateful,” he said.

Being at SWOCC will be a new challenge, but both Huston and Brewer know how to rise to the occasion.