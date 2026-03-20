Brunch will help Habitat's Women Build

A brunch at Maysara Winery will raise money for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program, in which women help future homeowners build their own houses.

The Women Build & Brunch will be held Saturday, May 9, at Maysara, 15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville. It will include wine, brunch catered by Biscuit & Pickles, desserts from Anne Nisbet, a commemorative wine glass and a silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person.

For tickets and more information, contact Sarah Munk at sarah@machabitat.org or call 503-687-1412.