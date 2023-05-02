Bruce Dale Roberts 1952 - 2025

Bruce Dale Roberts, age 73, passed away peacefully in his home on June 30, 2025, in the arms of his beloved wife.

Born February 26, 1952, in Los Angeles, California, Bruce was the eldest son of Curlis “Buz” and Lois Roberts. During his early years, he was a California beach boy who spent his days surfing, swimming, camping, sailing, riding dirt bikes, and riding his Harley. He formed lifelong friendships with his “Westchester Gang."

Beginning in 2020, Bruce began a valiant fight. In 2023, when he was experiencing kidney failure, his wife of 45 years was able to give him the gift of a kidney, which allowed him to continue fighting. In late 2024, Bruce began his battle against cancer, subjecting himself to all treatment options, without one complaint, to be able to remain here with his family as long as physically possible.

Bruce was a devoted family man, always showing up to support his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a wonderful friend and was always available to help anyone in need. He led a life full of family, love, fun, and pranks. He had a love for the ocean and the outdoors, making countless memories through the years with family and friends, boating, fishing, camping, riding his Harley and dirt bikes. In his last years, he spent his time restoring a 1934 Ford and cruising around with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The depth of his love, kindness, and compassion for all he knew was immeasurable. Bruce was truly one of a kind. Those fortunate enough to know Bruce are truly blessed to have had such a kind and gentle soul in their life.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen Roberts; his children: daughter, Heather Opitz (Kyle Opitz); son, Timothy Roberts (Crystal Roberts); and daughter, Lindsay Roberts; brother, Gary Roberts (Edna Roberts); and sister-in-law, Becky Roberts; also by his grandchildren, Nash, Mackenzie, AJ, Makayla, Dusty, and Roscoe. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Buz Roberts; his mother, Lois Roberts; and his brother, Barry Roberts.

Bruce’s family has said their sad goodbye to a man who was truly loved, honored, cherished, and will never be forgotten.

Bruce, Dad, Papa: we love you with all our hearts, and we know you still surround us, we see it every day. Till we meet again on the other side!

A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family on July 25, 2025, when Bruce will be honored with a burial at sea with ashes spread off the coast of Coronado Shores, California, where he will forever watch over his family at their home. An open Celebration of Life will be held in our home. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories and toast an amazing man.

Bruce’s life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.