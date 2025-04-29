Brewer claims All-American honors, Oregon wrestling triple crown

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Emily Bonsant
It will be exciting to see what Zoe does next. It has been a pleasure to interview her throughout her senior year. Here's to the future of girls wrestling not just in Willamina, but across Yamhill County and Oregon.