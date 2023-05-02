Brewer claims All-American honors and triple crown

Willamina senior Zoe Brewer added to her Bulldog wrestling legacy this month by winning a national tournament and completed a “triple crown” as the state level

On April 5, Brewer topped the 107-weight class field at the nationally-ranked Reno Worlds Championship, and earning All-American status in the process.

Reno is a national level folkstyle tournament, but mostly pulls wrestlers from throughout the West Coast. The top six placers are recognized as All-American.

“I really did not expect to win,” she told the News-Register. “I had thought finishing in the top eight would have been good, but I also thought the bracket would have been bigger.”

This was Brewer’s first time wrestling outside of Oregon and she was nervous for her first match.

“Typically I get less scared as the tournament goes on,” she said. “I’m always nervous wrestling, even in Folkstyle state championship finals.”

In the final Reno match, Brewer faced off against Alexandra Loretto, of Los Banos, California, a two-time Western Athletic Conference State Champion.

“She was tough, strong and good on her feet,” Brewer said, adding she didn’t want to get caught.

Since Brewer had been training freestyle for the wrestling club, switching back to folkstyle was a challenge, as she had to keep reminding herself to not lock hands.

Willamina’s last Reno Champion was Denny Linton (103) in 2006. That year, both he and fellow Bulldog Alex Ortiz won the triple crown — claiming titles at the high school folkstyle state tournament and both freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at the Oregon Wrestling Association State Championship.

Brewer became the first Willamina girl to win the triple crown on April 12 at Newberg High School. She is won the OSAA high school girls 4A/3A/2A/1A folkstyle state championship for the second time in March.

In the Greco-Roman bracket, Brewer faced one wrestler, the same one that she beat in the finals for the freestyle championship bracket.

Brewer said girls don’t tend to compete in Greco-Roman, which is more upper body focused and girls are typically stronger in the lower body.

“It’s hard to lift people from the ground into a suplex,” she added. “A lot of girls don’t do wrestling in general and learning a second wrestling style is hard.”

Last year, Brewer took third in the freestyle and Greco-Roman state championship. It was her first time wrestling Greco-Roman, and Brewer said she wasn’t as familiar with style.

“I didn’t know all the scoring rules going in and just wrestled,” she said, reminiscing on the year before.

However, this year she knew how the point system worked and how to tip the match to her favor.

“She put a lot of work in, she’s way better than last year,” Willamina head wrestling coach Ariah Fasana said.

“She’s earned what she got. The amount of time she put in is unmeasurable,” he said. Throughout the year Fasana would take wrestlers to joint practices at surrounding schools and wrestling clubs.

“She’s always been available to go,” he said. “She’s a goof, but when it comes to wrestling she is focused.”

Brewer said she is still looking at college wrestling programs and would love to continue her wrestling career.

Brewer said this season she decided to enjoy wrestling rather than stressing herself out and hyper-fixating on matches.

“I might as well have fun and not worry about winning,” she said. “I put less pressure on myself and focused on getting better.”

She said breaking records for Willamina has been a “cool experience.”

Looking to future girls wrestlers, Fasana said, “I hope our younger mat club girls see her example and deliver, but they have to put the time in. Time doesn’t guarantee success, but no time guarantees no success.”

Fasana has coached Brewer the last four years, but she began wrestling in the mat club in fourth grade.

She said she stuck with wrestling because of the coaches. Excelling at the sport kept her coming back as well.

“I like what I’m good at,” she laughed.

Brewer was introduced to wrestling by attending her brothers’ tournaments – David Elwood and Nic Brewer. “I grew up watching it,” she said.

Winning the triple crown was always a goal for Brewer, one she dreamed about it as a kid.

“Winning it is crazy. I have wanted it since I heard about it,” she said. “I wanted to win it last year, but the tournament was the first time I’d competed in Greco and freestyle.”

Brewer hopes girls wrestling continues to grow and girls hit the mat at a younger age.

“It’s very much a sport girls can do. It’s never too late to start,” she said.

“A lot of girls are new to wrestling or don’t stick with it,” she said. “Most parents don’t think of putting their daughters into wrestling, but they will sign up their sons. So, girls don’t find the sport until later.”

Brewer noted how at Reno she saw some high-level technique by elementary level girl wrestlers.

“I think competition is going to be harder at the high school and middle school level in the next few years,” she said. “I’m excited to see the next generation grow up.”

Without many girls competing in middle school, Brewer grew up wrestling against boys. Once in high school the Bulldogs had trouble filling the lightweight position, so Brewer would fill the void, and she would win.

She said wrestling a boy in her weight class is just like any other match.

“You don’t have to cut weight, you don’t have to wrestle boys,” she said, noting many girls are interested in wrestling but hesitant to join in fear they will wrestle boys.

Her hope for the future of Oregon girls wrestling is for more colleges to start a girl wrestling program and for there to be more weight classes for girls.

She praised her coaches Araiah Fasana, Barry Wilson and Tyler Heidt for helping her achieve so much.

“Tyler was the best girls coach I’ve ever had,” she said. “I wish he had coached me sooner.”

She said she wouldn’t have started wrestling without her brother David. Additionally, she couldn’t compete at her best without her sister Emily Elwood braiding her hair.

She also thanked her parents, Scott and Charlene Brewer, for traveling with her to the tournament and providing food to fuel her before and after she hit the mat.

The largest recognized national tournaments are the U.S Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championship in Fargo, North Dakota, which features freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, and the NHSCA High School Nationals, which is a folkstyle tournament at Virginia Beach in February.

Brewer qualified for Fargo nationals last year and this year, but in part to the financial cost, she will not be attending.

However, she will compete for the Oregon Wrestling Club at the National Duals, held June 17-22 in Westfield, Indiana.

She needs to raise $1,200 to attend and will be hosting a carwash and other fundraisers.

Brewer has also one of four nominees for JR Girls Outstanding Wrestler of the year. The Oregon Wrestling Association is holding a banquet and awards ceremony May 17 at the Linn County Expo Center.