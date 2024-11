Braids and Braves plan Thanksgiving dance

Dancing will run from 7 to 9:30 a.m., with pre-rounds at 7:15 p.m. and mainstream dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. Bruce Lowther will call the squares. Judy Russell is the round dance cuer.

Cost is $7 per person. Participants are asked to bring bottles and cans for the club’s fundraiser. For more information, call Don Myatt at 503474-7503, or Trena Worthington at 503-560-8170.