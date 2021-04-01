Bradley Cornell Hodges 1964 - 2021

Bradley Cornell Hodges, 56, was born October 9, 1964, in Bakersfield, California, to Alan Vane Hodges and Janice Maurene Cierley. He was named for his great-grandfather, George Everett Cornell. Growing up in Bakersfield, he attended local schools, Franklin and Stine elementary, Thompson Junior High and West High School, where he played on the tennis team all four years, graduating in 1982. During his school years he played soccer for AYSO and then coached a girls' soccer team. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army. After completing basic training, he was assigned to West Germany, completing five years of service with a rank of staff sergeant. He attended Bakersfield College on the G.I. bill. Brad continued his military service with 22 years in Army National Guard and retired with a rank of sergeant first class.

While in Germany, Brad met his first wife, Katharina Frederike Herzog, and they married in 1986 in Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany. They divorced, and he married Marcia (Marci) Lynn Weberg Finston in 1994 in McMinnville, Oregon.

Brad worked for a bank in Beaverton, Oregon, and in the lumber industry before becoming a cook, last working for La Rambla Spanish Restaurant in McMinnville. He had many friends in McMinnville, as he lived there for 27+ years.

Brad will be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit. To the end, he kept a positive, cheerful disposition. Brad will be deeply missed.

Bradley was predeceased by a brother, Alan V. Hodges Jr. in January 1990; and his wife, Marci Hodges, in December 2011. He is survived by his mother, Janice Cierley White; his father, Alan (Billie) Hodges; his sister, Shelley (Brian) Dunlap; his brother, Keith (Sally) Hodges; his sister-in-law, Deanne Hodges; his step-brothers, Doug, Mitch, Kenny, Matthew and Kelly Minton, also April (Sam) Scoles, Drew (Debbie) White and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The family would like to thank the Portland Veterans Hospital for their excellent care of Bradley during his last three and a half months' illness of cancer, passing away on April 1, 2021, in Oregon.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon St. Bakersfield, CA) Services will be private at Bakersfield National Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at noon, April 14, 2021, at RiverLakes Community Church, 43021 Calloway Dr., Bakersfield.



