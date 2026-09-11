Bowden fine art show opens at Narthex Gallery

Artist Colt Bowden, well known locally for his sign painting, will display his works of fine art in the Narthex Gallery in September and October.

The show, “Nowhere is Beautiful,” will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the gallery, located inside the McMinnville First Presbyterian Church.

The display includes paintings inspired by the landscapes and cloud formations of the American Southwest. The works are for sale.

Bowden, originally from Utah, earned a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Brigham Young University. He said he enjoys the colors and forms he experienced while growing up and returning to spend time in the landscapes of Nevada, Utah and nearby states.

In McMinnville, in addition to working on his fine art pieces, he operates Gold Hand Signs and Flying Squirrel Brush Co. His businesses are based at 820 S.E. First St., in the rear of the Boho Building.

Admission is free to both the reception and the ongoing show, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through Oct. 31. For more information, call 503-472-6256.