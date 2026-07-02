Bookstore founder, active community member dies

Marilyn Crouser, an educator and businesswoman active in the community in many capacities, died in a Portland memory care facility Tuesday, June 16. She was 90.

Arrangements are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the McMinnville First Baptist Church.

In 1972, Crouser joined women friends in founding The Book Shop, now known as Third Street Books, which was one of the first solely female-owned and operated businesses in McMinnville. Crouser continued to own and help run it until 1994.

She graduated from high school in Portland and worked for a phone company before enrolling in Linfield College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in education. She worked as a teacher before starting the bookstore.

Crouser served on the McMinnville School Board in the 1980s, in addition to the Chemeketa Community College board. She was active in community affairs and with Linfield and the McMinnville Public Library. In the First Baptist Church, she sang in the choir, served on committees and participated in other groups and activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyn Crouser, and daughter, Maria. She is survived by her son, Marty, two grandchildren, a sister, a brother and other relatives.