Book sale March 14::1

Book sale March 14

Friends of the McMinnville Library will host its next book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the library’s Carnegie Room.

Books for adults will be available for $1, with children’s books 25 cents. CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles also will be available.

Some special books will be priced individually.

A brown bag sale will run from noon to 1 p.m., with books available for $5 a bag.

Cash is accepted. Cards can be used for purchases of more than $5 worth of merchandise.

Proceeds from the book sales, held every month, go to support the Friends efforts to help the library.