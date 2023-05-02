Book sale March 14::1
Friends of the McMinnville Library will host its next book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the library’s Carnegie Room.
Books for adults will be available for $1, with children’s books 25 cents. CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles also will be available.
Some special books will be priced individually.
A brown bag sale will run from noon to 1 p.m., with books available for $5 a bag.
Cash is accepted. Cards can be used for purchases of more than $5 worth of merchandise.
Proceeds from the book sales, held every month, go to support the Friends efforts to help the library.
