Bonnie Vaulderene Christensen 1925 - 2024

Bonnie Vaulderene Christensen passed away February 6, 2024, at Brookdale Town Center in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 98 years old. She was born August 16, 1925, in Grant County, Oklahoma, to parents James Elbirt Murrison and Vaulderene Myra Jones.

Her growing up years were spent in Oklahoma and Kansas. When she graduated from high school, she went to teaching school for two weeks, and subsequently started teaching school. Shortly afterward, her family moved to California to make their fortune picking fruit. When that didn’t happen, she went back to teaching and taught for 30+ years. Teaching brought her great joy. She also loved doing family history work and spent many hours searching for information about her ancestors. Another favorite pastime was going on trips with family and friends.

She moved with her family to Oregon in 2004. She continued enjoying her interests, which included her family, gardening, puzzles, reading, roses, and genealogy. She was very active in her faith. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was always serving others and sharing her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her three children, Bruce Christensen (Sarah McMahan), Terry Pardee (Monte), and Kelly Christensen Vaughn; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1645 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com