Boenisch contract may be terminated

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Thursday to terminate the contract of Counsel Christian Boenisch, following a late addition to the meeting agenda Wednesday.

Other than an agenda item noting the removal is subject to two contract clauses, there is no additional information about the potential termination, and county staff are tight-lipped on the situation.

Boenisch joined the county in 2010 and was promoted to County Counsel in 2013. He signed a new employment agreement in 2018 that stipulates the board can terminate the agreement at any time, as can Boenisch with 60 days’ notice.

A second clause cited on the agenda reiterates the commission’s ability to terminate the contract at any time and states Boenisch would receive 90 days salary and benefits if terminated.

“Boenisch may be discharged for any reason deemed adequate by the board in its sole discretion,” the contract states.

Asked for additional information, county staff said there is currently nothing to add to the meeting packet and indicated staff can’t comment on personnel matters.

Boenisch did not return a request for comment by press time Wednesday.

Also on the agenda is a request to apply for up to $4,000 in state library grant funds. If approved, the funding will go toward the purchase of Oregon State Bar books to update the county inventory.

The board will vote on a $119,000 contract with Trane US Inc. to purchase HVAC controls for the new county headquarters.

The meeting will also feature a presentation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The board will convene its meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, in Room 32 of the county courthouse. A meeting packet and Zoom link can be found at yamhillcounty.gov/agendacenter. The meeting will also be broadcast live on YouTube.