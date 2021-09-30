Bobby Eugene Ezell 1938 - 2021

Beloved father, grandfather and dear friend to many, Bobby (Bob) Ezell passed away peacefully September 30, 2021, at his residence in Meadview, Arizona.

Bob was born August 26, 1938, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Jesse and Opal Ezell. The family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, shortly thereafter, where Bob was raised. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Henson, in 1957 and joined the Air Force, serving 28 years and obtaining a rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He then went to work for Martin-Marietta as a member of the Saturn rockets and space shuttle program, before retiring in 2000 and moving to McMinnville, Oregon, where he lived until 2020.

Bob was a Linfield College sports fan and football season ticket holder. He volunteered his time at the Evergreen Air Museum as a docent and loved to educate visitors about the aerospace history.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and two sisters. Survivors include his wife, Martha Ezell; his brother, Wesley Ezell; two sons, Bobby and Stan; a daughter, Robin Frick; eight grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and four great-grandsons.

Bob aspired to live his life as a strong Christian and strong family man, and has now been welcomed into Heaven and eternal life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. October 6, 2021, at the Meadview Baptist Church in Meadview, Arizona. He will be interred at the Santa Fe Veterans Memorial Cemetery, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Military Family Association or to the charity of your choosing